Police investigate shots fired case

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — One person was arrested Sunday after Radford University and Radford City police responded to a call of shots fired outside a Fairfax Street apartment complex.

According to a post on the Radford City Police Department Facebook page, university police officers responded to a “domestic violence incident” around 12 p.m. Sunday. The department says the incident involved the discharge of a firearm outside “a campus apartment complex.”

No one was injured. Since the suspect was immediately arrested, the city police department announced there was no threat to the community.

Radford City police declined to identify the suspect who was arrested, saying the incident is a Radford University case. A Radford University spokesman said the suspect was not an RU student so they turned the case over to city police. They referred Southwest Times to university police.

Although Southwest Times could not officially confirm the alleged shooter’s identity, New River Valley Regional Jail arrest records show Izayiah Jabari Alston, 19, was arrested in Radford Halloween (Oct. 31) for charges of discharging a firearm in a public place (no injuries), assault, vandalism, reckless handling of a firearm, impaired driving and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

Alston is being held without bond.

Those having information on the incident are asked to call Sgt. Christopher Moore with the university department at 540-831-5500.

Written by: Editor on November 3, 2021.

