PCSO releases information on shooting

At approximately 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5444 Shepherd Drive in Dublin for a complaint of possible gunshots. Upon arrival, officers found 58-year-old Deborah Reed Griffith deceased inside the residence from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

During the course of the initial investigation, 28-year-old William Tyler Griffith, of Dublin, was taken into custody and arrested for Second Degree Murder. Griffith was transported to New River Valley Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

The incident is still under investigation and no further information will be released at this time. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office thanked Pulaski County Emergency Medical Services, the Dublin Police Department and the Virginia State Police for their assistance with the initial investigation.

Pulaski County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Kevin Siers, released a statement concerning the incident as well.

“Pulaski County Public Schools has been devastated to learn of the tragic death of Mrs. Debbie Griffith. Mrs. Griffith was a 17-year employee of the school division where she worked with the Pre-K program and most recently as an office assistant at Dublin Elementary. She was a gentle and kind person who worked tirelessly to help the children and families she served. She will be missed beyond measure. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends, and the Dublin Elementary School faculty and staff.”

