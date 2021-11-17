NRV Regional Commission offering large scale vaccination clinic

By PATRICK FORD

patrick@southwesttimes.com

“We are trying to provide families the opportunity to get a first dose before the Thanksgiving holiday.” said NRVRC’s public health school liaison, Holly Lesko.

The New River Valley Regional Commission is partnering with Martin’s Pharmacy to host a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday, Nov. 18, from three:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Christiansburg High School.

On-site will be pharmacist, Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) medical students, and contract nurses with the health department who will be providing the vaccines. There is no charge for the vaccination. Martin’s is requesting proof of insurance, but it is not required for this clinic.

There are over 500 signup slots available for people to reserve a vaccination for children ages 5 to 11. On Thursday. All who want to receive a vaccine must register at the link listed below. Walk-ins will not be allowed at this time.

There will be a second large-scale vaccination clinic at the Christiansburg Recreation Center Friday the 19, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. This is clinic is hosted by Christiansburg Pharmacy.

To sign-up for the Thursday vaccination clinic, use this link,

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C48A4AA2EA3FECE9-5111

To sign-up for the Friday vaccination clinic use this link,

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C48A4AA2EA3FECE9-friday

