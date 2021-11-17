Murder conspirator gets year for violation

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski man convicted in 2011 of conspiring to commit murder will serve another year of incarceration for violating probation twice this year.

Eric Wayne Martin, 32, recently was convicted of violating conditions of probation on convictions of aggravated malicious wounding, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. It’s the second time he has violated probation since being released from prison on the convictions.

According to Pulaski County Circuit Court records, Martin received a three-month sentence in March for his first violation, which occurred in January. He would have been out of custody only a short time when the second set of violations was filed in June.

Martin now has 21 years of his original 30-year sentence remaining. He pleaded guilty in 2011 to the wounding, attempted murder and conspiracy charges and was ordered to serve an active sentence of eight years.

According to prosecutors, Martin schemed with Douglas Lee Freeman to murder Clifton Cecil and push him down an embankment, out of sight. A motorist subsequently found Cecil lying in the road near the entrance to Gatewood Reservoir late Sept. 19, 2009.

Evidence showed Cecil crawled up an embankment and attracted the motorist’s attention even though his throat was cut and he had been stabbed several times, including once in the head.

Freeman, a former friend of Cecil, admitted the attack was the result of Cecil implicating him in a burglary. Freeman, now 36, is serving life plus 20 years at Red Onion State Prison in Wise County.

Written by: Editor on November 17, 2021.

Comments

comments