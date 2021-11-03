Morning update: Voters have spoken

Most of the races have now been decided and Virginia voters have largely selected Republican candidates in most races in Tuesday’s election.

Republican Glenn Youngkin will be the next Governor of Virginia with over 51% of the vote. Republican Winsome Sears will also be the new Lt. Governor with votes going along the same line.

The race for Attorney General hasn’t been called yet, but Republican Jason Miyares has 51% of the votes with 95% of the precincts reporting.

Republican Marie March was selected as the District 7 Delegate over Democrat Derek Kits 66% to 34%.

Republican Jason Ballard was selected as the District 12 Delegate over Democrat Chris Hurst 56% to 45%.

Pulaski County voters voted mostly Republican in each race. Youngkin received 74.16% of the Pulaski County vote. Sears took 73.61% in her race. Miyares had 73.84% in his race.

March took 74.47% of the vote in Pulaski County. Ballard took 67.33% of the vote.

Many other Republicans also took over spots throughout the Commonwealth.

In the House of Delegates Republicans Wren Williams, DW “Danny” Marshall III, Lee Adams, Terry Austin, G. “John” Avoli, Kathy Bryron, Wendell Walker, Ronnie Campbell and C. Matt Farris won seats. Democrat Sam Rasoul won the District 11 seat.

All results remain unofficial until votes are certified.

Written by: Editor on November 3, 2021.

Comments

comments