Man dies in wreck left hidden for days

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
WYTHE COUNTY — A Woodlawn man died in a single-vehicle crash that is believed to have been hidden out of sight for around a week.
David W. Parish, 57, was found dead at the scene of the wreck, which was at 3:55 p.m. Oct. 31. She said investigating Trooper P.D. Goard believes the wreck occurred Oct. 23.
The investigation determined Parish was driving a northbound 2004 Ford Explorer, pulling a utility trailer, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road. The Explorer traveled over and embankment and overturned.
Parish was wearing a seatbelt when the wreck occurred. The investigation is continuing.
