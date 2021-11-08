Local events set to honor Veterans

By DAVID GRAVELY

Special to the SWT

Several local events are currently scheduled to recognize local Veterans in honor of Veterans Day, which falls on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The events begin Tuesday, Nov. 9, when the Pulaski County Middle School Choir presents a Veterans Celebration Concert. This event is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the PCMS auditorium.

The Pulaski County High School Fine Arts Department will host their annual Veterans Day Program Thursday, Nov. 11, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the PCHS Little Theatre. Artwork by PCHS students will be on display in the area outside of the Little Theatre before and after the event. The PCHS Choral Department, PCHS Concert and Symphonic Band, and the PCHS Drama Department will each contribute to this patriotic show. Music will begin at 6:30 p.m. Preferred seating will be available for Veterans.

As a reminder, face masks are required inside of all Pulaski County Public School buildings at all times.

Thursday, Nov. 11, will also see a program to honor the Veterans who attend the Pulaski Adult Day Service and Fall Prevention Center. The program, which is set to begin at 1:30 p.m., will be held at the center located at 211 Fifth Street in Dublin. For more information on this program, contact Jan Casto at 540-553-4821, or email 7jsavedbygrace@gmail.com.

Sunday, Nov. 14, there will be a concert at the Pulaski Theatre to celebrate Veterans Day. The Pulaski Elks Lodge will be partnering with the New River Valley Community Chorus to present a musical tribute, “Songs of War and Peace,” as a tribute to our Armed Forces. That show will begin at 3 p.m. and admission is free.

Written by: Editor on November 8, 2021.

Comments

comments