Library hosting weekend petting zoo

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Animal lovers will want to stop by Dublin Library Saturday to check out the critters at a petting zoo the library is hosting 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

An array of furry and feathered animals will be available to pet and photograph courtesy of Little Critters Traveling Petting Zoo.

“It will be chilly, but, we’re still on for Saturday …,” says Jena Coalson, youth services librarian for Pulaski County Library System.

The petting zoo will be set up on the back yard lawn of the Dublin library. Coalson said visitors are asked not to arrive prior to the 11 a.m. opening so petting zoo owners can safely and adequately set up the program.

Admission is free. An adult must accompany all children under the age of 15.

Besides the opportunity to touch the animals, petting zoo visitors also will learn about the wide range of animals that make up Little Critters’ petting zoo. The animals include traditional farmyard fare, such as sheep, miniature horses, a miniature donkey, chickens, rabbits, pygmy goats, pot-bellied pigs and alpacas.

For the public’s safety, all animals are fully vaccinated and wormed. Little Critters also is licensed, USDA certified and insured.

Written by: Editor on November 17, 2021.

Comments

comments