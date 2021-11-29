Latsch named Teacher of the Month

Pulaski County Public School and Pulaski Elementary are proud to honor Crystal Latsch as Teacher of the Month. Mrs. Latsch is currently teaching second grade at PES. She has been teaching for 13 years, with five of those being at Pulaski Elementary. Mrs. Latsch is known to be an exemplary teacher in times of hardship. She serves on various committees and goes above and beyond her normal duties. She is always willing to help out in areas of need and does so with the kindest heart. She is “looping” this year, volunteering to move up a grade with her students. You will not find a more dedicated teacher in PCPS than Mrs. Latsch. Pulaski Elementary is grateful for her constant positive attitude and dedication. She and her husband, Wayne, have two children, Abby and Zack. Her hobbies include spending time with family, church, scrapbooking, and puzzles of any kind. Congratulations to our teacher of the month, Crystal Lastch.

Written by: Editor on November 29, 2021.

Comments

comments