Lamon Mason Sarver

Lamon Mason Sarver, age 87 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born April 23, 1934 in Rocky Gap (Bland County) he was the son of the late Giles Sarver & Nellie Faye Clark Sarver. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Faye Elizabeth Conley Sarver, daughter, Ruby Hammonds and infant son, Larry Mason Sarver and brothers, Raymond, Arnold and James Otis Sarver.

He is survived by his granddaughter Ashley (Steven) Woinski, Pulaski; great granddaughter Danielle Poff, Pulaski; brothers Herman (Mary) Sarver, Pulaski; David (Maxine) Sarver, Taylorsville, NC; Andrew (Linda) Sarver, Taylorsville, NC; sisters Freda (Dewitt) Dean, SC; Marie Conley, Narrows, VA; son-in-law David Hammonds, Pulaski; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Minister Eddy Gilpin officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

