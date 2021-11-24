John Thomas Viers

John Thomas Viers, age 78 of Hiwassee passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital-Pulaski. Born March 18, 1943 in Hiwassee he was the son of the late Eugene Matthew Viers & Mary Eliza Jarrells Viers. He was also preceded in death by his sisters and their spouses, Margaret (Sonny) Hicks, Louise (Johnny) Dickerson, Elizabeth (Leroy) McCambridge, Linda (Gilbert) Atkins, brothers, Herman and Ed Viers, granddaughter, Bridgette Quesenberry and great granddaughter, Kennedy Myers.

A life-long member of the Pulaski County community, John impacted many local people whether it be in his restaurants, working in his construction companies or through his passion for music. While his musical accomplishments are too many to list here, his talent was undeniable as he was able to play almost anything he got his hands on. He was a deeply loving son, brother, father, husband, uncle, pawpaw, friend and encourager to all. Next to the love for his family, his greatest love was for the Lord and spreading His word. It was always his hope that all he encountered would know the Lord as their savior so that they could receive the gift of eternal life.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years Mildred McPeak Viers, children Teresa Saul, Brent (Shenna) Viers, Michelle (Johnny Quesenberry), stepchildren (who were like blood) Paula Gillespie, Chris (Andrea) Hodge, Betsy (Brian) Hilden, grandchildren Tye (Morgan) Saul, Ashley (Josh) Dunbar, Heather (Brandon) Rithamel, Kayla (Jordan) Myers, Heaven (William) Gravley, Carley Viers, LJ Quesenberry, Cassie (Chase) Draper, Cameron Quesenberry, April Gillespie, Jesse Gillespie, Jonathan Hodge, Dustin Hodge and Amber Quesenberry, great grandchildren Brantley Gillespie, Aidan Gillespie, Harley Gillespie, Addison Elsea, Karee Gravely, Samantha Bradstock, Jonah Myers, Emma Gravley, Anna Gravley, Ian Saul, Johnse Draper, Forrest Draper, Thomas Quesenberry, Adrienne Quesenberry, Tyler Quesenberry, Annabelle Quesenberry, Cooper Rithamel, Weston Dunbar and Waylon Dunbar, many nieces, nephews, family and special friends.

The family will receive friends between 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday evening November 27, 2021 at the Max Creek Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Church. Interment will follow at the Max Creek Baptist Church-Cemetery.

II Timothy 4:7

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the Faith.

