Jerry Lee Trail

Jerry Lee Trail, age 74 of Pulaski passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born August 23, 1947 in Pulaski County he was the son of the late Elbert Lee Trail & Nora Lillian Kemp Trail. He was also preceded in death by his infant brother, Elbert Edward Trail, brother, Gordan Trail, sister, Brenda Quesenberry and father-in-law, Wayne Gregory.

Jerry retired from Lynchburg Foundry with 33 years of service and served on the Pulaski County School Board for 8 years. He attended Peak Creek Mission and Mountain Brooke Holiness Churches.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years Cathy Gregory Trail, Hiwassee; son Jacob L. (Elizabeth Wade) Trail, Hiwassee; special Pet Rosie, sister Edith Jarrells, Hiwassee; nieces and nephews Darrell Jarrells, Sandra and Quack Boyd, Margie and Glen Bryant, mother-in-law Bonnie Gregory, Pulaski; in-laws Samantha (Allen) Simpkins, Danny Gregory, Janet (Tim) Walker, Sammy (Gay) Gregory, Tommy Gregory, Tammy (Joe) Cruff and (nieces) Madeline Simpkins, Mackenzie Simpkins and great nephew and Scott Boyd.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Monday, November 29, 2021 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Randall Jones and Rev. Dale Akers officiating. Interment will follow at the Trail Family Cemetery, Hiwassee.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Monday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Jerry’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

