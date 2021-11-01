James William Morris

James William Morris of Pulaski, Virginia passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021.

He was born January 5, 1929, in Pulaski, Virginia to the late James Edward and Nellie Gray Bridges Morris. He was also preceded in death by brother Joe R. Morris. He was a member of the graduating class of 1947 of Dublin High School, and he worked with the Virginia Department of Highways and Burlington Mills until he was drafted in 1952. He gained the rank of 1st Sgt and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was awarded the Purple Heart, the Combat Infantryman Badge, Commendation Medals and numerous other awards and decorations during his military career. He married May Lou Elkins on March 4, 1950. After his time of service, he returned to Pulaski where he and Mary Lou settled on Robinson Tract Road to raise a family. He was a charter member of Trinity Baptist Church serving as Sunday School Director, Sunday School teacher, chairman of the Finance Committee and Board of Deacons. He also served as a Trustee and Lay Speaker for many years. Mr. Morris was a member of Post 1184 VFW serving as Post Commander, Quarter Master, Recorder, Chaplain, Trustee, and service officer. He was a Life Member of the VFW and DAV. He served as President of the Robinson Tract Community Club, Dublin Merchants and Professional Association, President of the Pulaski Chamber of Commerce, and secretary of the Pulaski County Transportation Safety Commission. He was elected “Mr. Progress” of Pulaski County in 1960. Mr. Morris served on the adjunct faculty of New River Community College for many years. Mr. Morris was well known as an agent for State Farm Insurance in Dublin, Virginia for over 27 years, retiring in 1989. He also retired through the United States Army Reserves in 1989, having served for 37 years.

Mr. Morris is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mary Lou. Also surviving are his daughters and their spouses, Elaine and Jim Burns of Richmond, VA, and Alice and Gary Grubb of Wytheville, VA. He is also survived by his granddaughters, Christi and Brian Wilson, Ashley and Jonathan Connell, Jamie Leanne Grubb, and Katie and Daniel Reece and his great-grandchildren, Caleb, Sam, Stella, Ella Grace, Layla, Evan, and Ava. Several nieces and nephews and special friends: Larry and Debbie Morris, Junior and Dreama Redd, Kelsey and Denise Cochran, and C.L. Taylor also survive.

He loved God, his country, church, and family dearly. He loved wood working and enjoyed sharing the fruits of his talent with his family and friends.

Visitation was held at Stevens Funeral Home on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM. Funeral services were conducted at 2:00 PM with Rev. Johnny Howlett and Rev. Larry Morris officiating. Burial followed in the Newbern Cemetery with VFW Post 1184 conducting the military graveside rites.

His family would like to thank Carilion Hospice, his caregivers, and all our friends for the care, love and support shown to him over the last several months.

Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski served the Morris family. Online condolences may be made through www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com.

Written by: Editor on November 1, 2021.

Comments

comments