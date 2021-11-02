Hurst stopped after campaign sign incident

By DAVID GRAVELY

david@southwesttimes.com

Delegate Chris Hurst, who represents a portion of Pulaski County and the remaining portions of the 12th District, was stopped late Monday evening after a Radford City Sheriff’s Deputy observed a woman vandalizing campaign signs in the area of the Radford Recreation Center.

The woman, later identified as Emily Frentress, was seen tampering with and turning over elections signs. The Sheriff’s Department Deputy contacted Radford City Police Department, who requested that they stop the vehicle.

Frentress later got into a car, which upon being stopped was found to be driven by Hurst. After an inspection of his identification, it was realized that Hurst’s driver’s license was suspended. A notification was issued to Hurst due to his license being suspended.

Radford City Police were investigating the incident, but it has now been turned over to the Virginia State Police. There have been no indications at this point of any charges or citations issued against Frentress.

Written by: Editor on November 2, 2021.

Comments

comments