Holiday preps underway at Daily Bread

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

With two of its biggest meals of the year just around the corner, Pulaski Daily Bread is gearing up to cook and serve hundreds of meals for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

To accomplish that feat, Executive Director Debbi Harrell is putting out a plea for volunteers to cook and serve during various time slots for the Thanksgiving meal, being served Nov. 24, and Christmas dinner, set for Dec. 22.

Due to the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic, Daily Bread will once again be handing out the boxed meals for consumption off-site. Each holiday meal will be available from 11 a.m. until all meals are distributed.

Although take-out supplies have taken a toll on the nonprofit’s finances, Harrell says it’s better to prepare boxed lunches for pick up than to run the risk of having to shut down the “soup kitchen” to everyone by risking COVID-19 contamination.

The Thanksgiving meal consists of turkey and the standard sides. Ham is the main course for Christmas.

Of course Thanksgiving and Christmas aren’t the only days Pulaski Daily Bread offers meals to anyone who shows up — no questions asked. That means volunteers are needed year round.

“We are looking for several volunteer cooks to fill our time slots for the upcoming new year and if you wish to donate to a local non-profit during this holiday season Daily Bread serves lunch Monday through Friday. Normal hours are 10:30 a.m. until noon or when lunches are all given out.

Tax deductible donations can be sent to Pulaski Daily Bread, P.O. Box 824, Pulaski, VA 24301.

Written by: Editor on November 10, 2021.

