Group seeks to name trails for McMillion

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A group of hikers and mountain bike enthusiasts are seeking to have trails on Draper Mountain named after late Pulaski Bikes LLC owner Mike McMillion, who was instrumental in the trails’ creation and maintenance.

“Mike McMillion was instrumental in getting those trails and keeping them up. One thing we would like to do is name the trails after him because he put so much hard work into them,” Karen Gerlach told members of Pulaski Town Council at council’s recent meeting.

Gerlach was representing an unofficial assembly of hikers and bikers that have dubbed themselves Friends of Draper Mountain. She pointed out the group has adopted the top of the mountain, at the overlook, and it’s base off Valley Street for the purpose of removing trash and debris.

When they started work on the top of the mountain the amount of discarded trash was significant, but “since we started cleaning it up every time we go back up there there is less and less trash,” she said.

In addition to bringing together a group of hikers and bikers to create the trails, McMillion also instilled in them a since of stewardship to keep the trails well maintained, group members said. In honor of his memory “Friends” is asking the town to not only name the trails after McMillion, but to also to make them a nature park and begin promoting them as a tourist attraction.

“People are coming from all over to go there right now,” said Gerlach, who lives in Fairlawn, but comes to Pulaski to use the trails. Even with minimal promotion, one group member estimated 2,000 people from 20 or more miles outside Pulaski have used the trails in the past two years.

Gerlach points out those using the mountain also spend money in Pulaski while they are here.

Most of the trail property is in Pulaski County, but council members pointed out it is owned by the town.

According to Friends of Draper Mountain, work on the trails began in 2010. McMillion and his wife, Fay, moved to Pulaski County in 2010 and Mike opened Pulaski Bikes LLC in Pulaski’s historic train station about a year later. The group of volunteers built three miles of trails initially. Now there is about 11 miles of trails on the mountain.

After Mike passed away from a heart attack Aug. 19 at the age of 56, his wife asked the group of trail users to keep them maintained and in use in honor of her husband.

Gerlach said the group would like to raise money for signage and then hold a dedication ceremony.

Councilmen Jamie Radcliffe, Greg East and Michael Reis all agreed with the group’s proposal, but they felt it was important for town staff to be involved in working out the details.

Radcliffe said he would like to see the town incorporate a smaller mountain bike trail somewhere that would be suitable for youth to use.

East asked Town Manager Darlene Burcham the best approach for the town to take.

Burcham said she tried to get a better understanding of what trails exist and under what arrangements they were created. “Apparently, there was no formal documented arrangement with [McMillion],” she said. She suggested if town council has a long-term interest in the trails some formal arrangement should be developed regarding maintenance and management, especially if the town is going to be promoting the trails.

She noted there could be “serious” liability issues for the town if it is promoting usage of the trails. As such, she recommended the matter be referred to staff, if that is council’s wish, so more definitive information can be gathered and discussed.

Burcham agreed that outdoor activities “clearly” are a draw for people, “but we want to make sure they are safe and the amenities reflect positively on the town.”

East told the “Friends” more detail are needed before action can be taken because “the devil’s in the details and I thing we need to dig deeper into the details.”

Reis suggested staff might want to contact Wytheville to find out what steps were required to create Crystal Springs Recreation Area. He said he thinks Draper Mountain’s trails would be better off as a formal recreation area than “the gray area it’s in now.”

Written by: Editor on November 10, 2021.

