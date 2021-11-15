Griffith chides new probation legislation

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

It only took three months for a registered sex offender to violate probation after being released from prison, but a local prosecutor says new legislation prevented the court from sending the man back to jail on a first violation.

“Due to new, mandatory non-discretionary probation violation laws, the court, even after finding him guilty of violating his probation, was not able to sentence him to any active incarceration for his violation of probation,” Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith said of Jeremiah Lewis Allison Boardman.

Boardman was convicted in February 2015 of two counts of carnal knowledge of a 13-year-old child. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with all but eight years suspended.

According to Griffith, Boardman was released from prison in June. Court records indicate Boardman violated conditions of probation Sept. 22.

During his recent probation violation hearing, Boardman was convicted of violating probation. He was sentenced to time served, meaning the amount of time he was incarcerated after arrest Sept. 22.

The result of this revocation is a direct reflection of new legislation regarding probation violations. Neither the court nor our office has the ability to sentence or even seek additional active prison time for his first probation violation, despite the nature of the charges for which he is on probation,” Griffith said. “I don’t know if the outcome is an intended consequence, but either way it is a sad fact that the new legislation created this outcome.

“I am damn sure Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney James Crandall [who handled the case] would not stand for that, and he started the hearing out by characterizing the amount of revocable time as wholly inadequate. He was not willing to sit there and not be heard,” Griffith added.

Griffith said the court should have had 12 years available to revoke, but guidelines under the new probation laws limited the court to “zero time because it was a first technical violation.”

Boardman was charged with violating probation for consuming alcohol, viewing pornography and having non-sex related communications with the minor child of a friend, according to Griffith. He said all three situations are banned actions for a sex offender.

“As far as I’m concerned, when someone like the defendant is given the opportunity to be released from prison based on those convictions, and he doesn’t walk that fine line that the court ordered him to, he should serve nearly every day of his suspended sentence,” said Griffith.

November 15, 2021.

