Grants awarded for electric bus purchases

ROANOKE — A program administered by Appalachian Power is helping Virginia school systems purchase buses powered by electricity. To date, the company has awarded $2.1 million in grants to five school systems across southwest and central Virginia toward the purchase of nine energy efficient buses.

Amherst, Campbell, Montgomery, and Washington county schools each received grants toward the purchase of two electric buses. Bedford County received funds to aid with the purchase of one bus powered by electricity.

Schools were eligible to receive $250,000 per-bus, plus an additional $4,175 to aid with the cost of charging equipment and installation. To qualify, school systems had to agree to disable or scrap a conventional diesel bus and replace it with a new electric model. About $300,000 in grants remain available for school systems in Appalachian’s Virginia and West Virginia service area.

“This is an exciting time for schools,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. “Electric school buses are more energy efficient and environmentally friendly than traditional diesel buses, and we’re honored to partner with our communities on this project.”

The company points out children’s exposure to harmful diesel exhaust fumes and particles plummets with the use of electric buses. The buses are quieter and less expensive to maintain because their motors have fewer moving parts than internal combustion engines, and electricity is a less-expensive fuel than gasoline or diesel, according to Appalachian.

The grant program is part of a settlement agreement between American Electric Power and Environmental Protection Agency over Clean Air Act violations.

Written by: Editor on November 17, 2021.

Comments

comments