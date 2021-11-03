Governor Northam celebrates Native American Heritage Month

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today made the following statement on Native American Heritage Month, which is observed each year in November.

“Today marks the start of Native American Heritage Month, a month we have celebrated in the Commonwealth for the past 25 years. Native people were the first Virginians. To this day, many names of bodies of water and places across the Commonwealth originate from Indigenous languages. This month, we honor the peoples whose land we now call the Commonwealth of Virginia. Their stories continue today—we are proud to have 11 state-recognized tribes here in the Commonwealth, and countless other Native Americans and Indigenous people who call Virginia their home.

“Join us in celebrating Native American Heritage Month this month.”

November 3, 2021

