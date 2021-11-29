Former Cougars shining at VMI

Two Pulaski County High School graduates and former Cougar athletes are making their marks at Virginia Military Institute. Cody Talbert and Cade Compton, both members of the PCHS Class of 2019, are now members of the VMI Class of 2023. Recently, the two received their VMI rings during a ceremony to mark the occasion. Cadets at VMI have received rings since 1848, but the first nine years did not present rings to Cadets. The ring presentation ceremony is considered the second most important ceremony for a cadet, second only to graduation. Cadets actually receive two rings during the ceremony. The first is the gold ring, complete with special gems included. The second ring, known as the “Combat Ring,” is a replica of the original, only in stainless steel and without the gems. The second ring is to be worn during situations where the used of gold, gems and diamonds would be a problem. Compton, who is also a member of the VMI cross country team and majoring in Biology, is the son of Dirk and Katrina Compton of Draper. Talbert, who is a member of the Society of Physics and is majoring in Physics, is the son of Michael and Angela Talbert of New River.

Written by: Editor on November 29, 2021.

Comments

comments