Ford named new Editor

A new editor will be taking the reins at Southwest Times, but he is not a stranger to Pulaski County.

Patrick Alan Ford, former Director of Pulaski On Main, was named editor on Friday by General Manager Vanessa Repass.

Originally from Marion, Ford came to Pulaski to assume the position at Pulaski on Main in Decemer 2020. Pulaski On Main is a nonprofit group that works with businesses and other nonprofit partners to promote and support the downtown area. They also assist in writing grant proposals and other fundraising and visibility efforts to boost business.

“My career in Pulaski started as a cheerleader for downtown, now I get to help promote the county I’ve come to make my home,” Ford said. “I’m excited for this new opportunity and look forward to helping Southwest Times build even stronger relationships with the community.”

Ford attended Hampton-Sydney College and during his sophomore year, he was able to study at Oxford and the American University of Sharjah. Since graduation from college, he has worked at the Wayne C. Henderson School of Appalachian Art, the Lincoln Theatre and the Settlers Museum of Southwest Virginia before taking his post at Pulaski On Main.

During his junior year, while studying at the American University of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, Ford was able to study Middle East politics and travel throughout the region.

“I assisted businesses with issues that came up and tried to help them find ways to grow,” Ford said. “In my new role with the Times, I expect to continue with some of that as Pulaski County continues to experience growth and the promise of great things to come.

“I’m anxious to work more closely with the people of Pulaski County as our staff continues to report the news and tell the stories most important to our community,” he said. “I’m excited and look forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Ford will officially take over his duties with the Southwest Times Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

Repass said Editor David Gravely has taken on a new position with Pulaski County Public Schools as their Public Relation Specialists.

“David will remain an important part of Southwest Times and you will continue to see his stories and pictures in our newspaper. We just won’t have him at the office with us everyday,” Repass said. “Our staff is eager to work with Patrick and we look forward to having his input in every edition.”

Written by: Editor on November 1, 2021.

Comments

comments