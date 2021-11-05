Fire claims vacant Pulaski home

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Fire officials are continuing to investigate a Wednesday morning fire that destroyed a vacant Henry Avenue residence.

Pulaski Fire Chief Robbie Kiser said the fire department was dispatched to 215 Henry Ave. at 5:40 a.m. The first units to arrive on the scene found heavy fire coming from the structure.

“Due to safety concerns of walls collapsing, we went with a defensive attack on the fire,” Kiser said. He explained that a defensive attack is used when conditions are deemed too unsafe to enter the structure to fight the fire, so it is tackled from the exterior.

“It makes it harder to put out, but safety of the firefighter is first and foremost. The structure was ready to collapse at any moment so we couldn’t enter it,” he added.

Dublin, Newbern, Draper, Hiwassee and Snowville fire departments assisted Pulaski with manpower. Pulaski Public Works provided equipment to help find hot spots due to the unsafe conditions.

All units cleared the scene at 10:30 a.m. The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.

