Find the LOVE at Tower of Refuge Church

Tower of Refuge Church spreads the love with the Virginia Tourism LOVEworks campaign.

LOVEworks consists of over 275 “Love” Signs in Virginia that serve as popular photo spots for both local residents and visitors. From the coast to the mountains, “love” can be found in every corner of Virginia. The Tower of Refuge Church now shares the love with their new Love Sign.

“If Virginia is for Lovers and places all over Virginia build these love signs, shouldn’t the church build one of these signs since we are all about the love of God?” said Tower of Refuge Pastor, Stacy C. Cope.

Through prayer, Pastor Stacy came out with the vision of a Love Sign rooted in John 3:16, which states: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

“You can find love here at Tower of Refuge Church,” Pastor Stacy said. “Let’s share the love!” The Tower of Refuge Church Love Sign makes Pulaski County home to three Love Signs.

“The Tower of Refuge’s vision for Virginia’s LOVEworks campaign creatively and artfully builds upon the message of love. It not only reminds observers of everything we love about beautiful Pulaski County and this great Commonwealth, but also eloquently shares the message about the ultimate sacrifice of love by our Creator,” stated Jonathan D. Sweet, Pulaski County Administrator. “Pulaski County is grateful that our faith-based community is getting involved in more traditional-business community programs, and to see the Tower of Refuge employ such intentionality with their approach to this project, we can only hope for a lot more participation like this in the future.”

The Tower of Refuge encourages all people to visit and take photos with the Love Sign. Tag Tower of Refuge Church on social media by using #LOVETORC and #LOVEVA.

Written by: Editor on November 1, 2021.

