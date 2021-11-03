Fatigue possible factor in fatal crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

GILES COUNTY — Fatigue is suspected to be a factor in a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Northern Virginia man Friday, according to Virginia State Police.

Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said 61-year-old Jeffrey A. Gibson of Front Royal was westbound on Route 460 in a 2019 Nissan Versa when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, hit a culvert, overturned multiple times and came to rest on its top.

Gibson was transported to LewisGale Hospital-Blacksburg, where he later died from his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt during the 9:32 p.m. wreck at Route 774.

Police are investigating whether fatigue played a part in the wreck, Geller said.

