Fatigue possible factor in fatal crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
GILES COUNTY — Fatigue is suspected to be a factor in a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Northern Virginia man Friday, according to Virginia State Police.
Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said 61-year-old Jeffrey A. Gibson of Front Royal was westbound on Route 460 in a 2019 Nissan Versa when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, hit a culvert, overturned multiple times and came to rest on its top.
Gibson was transported to LewisGale Hospital-Blacksburg, where he later died from his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt during the 9:32 p.m. wreck at Route 774.
Police are investigating whether fatigue played a part in the wreck, Geller said.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login