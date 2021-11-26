Danny Lee O’Dell

Date of Death- November 20, 2021

Danny Lee O’Dell, age 62 of Martinsburg passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021 in Martinsburg, WV.

Born July 1,1959 in Washington, D.C., he is the son of Beveridge Myers O’Dell and the late Harry Athel O’Dell. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by brothers, Terry O’Dell and Kenneth Ray O’Dell.

He is survived by his wife Lisa Jane O’Dell, Martinsburg; sons Danny Lee O’Dell, Jr., Ryan Carter O’Dell, both of Martinsburg, mother Beveridge Myers O’Dell, Rockville, MD; brother Gary W. O’Dell – Rockville, MD; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski. Visitation will be Friday from 1:00 p.m. until service time.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on November 26, 2021.

Comments

comments