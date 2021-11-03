Claytor Lake drawdown starts today

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Claytor Lake property owners who need to perform maintenance on their docks and/or shoreline will have the perfect opportunity over the next couple of weeks.

Starting today, Appalachian Power Co. (APCo) begins lowering the lake level by 1.6 feet per day until 9 a.m. Saturday, when the lake will be five feet below normal.

The lower level remains in place until 10 p.m. Nov. 14, when it begins refilling. It is expected to reach its normal level by 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.

Ciara Harris, executive director of Friends of Claytor Lake (FOCL) said the annual drawdown makes it easier for property owners to perform maintenance and clean up along their shoreline, if necessary.

“We also do our mussel salvage during that time,” Harris said. She is referring to the fact pistolgrip mussels left on shore by the drawdown have to be tossed back into the water to keep them from drying up or being eaten by predators.

Property owners and volunteers are encouraged to help save the mussels by throwing any they find back into the lake.

Harris said everyone who lives on the lake receives a mussel salvage card to fill out and report the number of mussels returned to the water from the shoreline. These figures help researchers determine the population of mussels in the lake ecosystem.

