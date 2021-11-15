Citizens call for smaller class sizes

By PATRICK FORD

In her presentation to the Pulaski County School Board, Jill Williams outlined the need for smaller class sizes, and a focus on literacy. “Literacy is a strategic entry point” said Williams when talking about how we can tackle disparities in test score, literacy rates, and graduation rates.

“Approximately two out of five Pulaski County children were not reading proficiently for their grade levels this year” cited Williams from Pulaski County Public Schools statistics. “In one school, 80% of African American students failed their standardized reading test.”

Williams goes on to say that only Snowville Elementary has had 75% reading efficiency. Snowville elementary has a much smaller class size compared to other Pulaski County Schools. Williams then outlined the importance of smaller class sizes, especially to younger grades, and even more so for children who are disadvantaged. “Local data at Snowville support this data.”

West Virginia schools cap their kindergartener class at ten students, bringing in parent educators if they go over this number. “We believe our children in Pulaski County deserve the same investment that West Virginia children have,” said Williams.

Williams was followed by Lin Clark, who gave support for Williams claims. Clark was an educator and spoke that the small classrooms were a boon for her during her career. Clark added the need for paraprofessionals. Clark said that they can help assist teacher in larger class size, and help teachers focus more on education.

“For some children learning what it means to be in school is necessary,” Clarks says, noting the need to be able to read by kindergarten as a must for children of today. Clark ended with “the addition of paraprofessionals in kindergarten class will help provide all our students with best possible start in school.”

Written by: Editor on November 15, 2021.

