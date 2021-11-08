Chorus presenting concert for veterans

Two years ago Lynn Loftus was inspired to present a concert of war and peace songs. She put together a program for New River Valley Community Chorus, they practiced, and were ready to present their spring concert.

Then “the world stopped,” said Loftus, referring to the March 2020 COVID-19 pandemic that shut down public gatherings and put an end to the concert … at least temporarily.

Next weekend the chorus will finally get the opportunity to present that concert – “Songs of War and Peace” — in two shows held at Pulaski Theatre on Main Street in Pulaski. But instead of being a spring concert, the show is being held in recognition of Veterans Day, which is Thursday.

“We started rehearsals back this fall, re-tooled it and got it up and running. Because it is such a patriotic flavor, and Veterans Day was coming up, it was just perfect timing” to make it a Veterans Day event, said Loftus, choir director for the past 31 years.

In addition to being the chorus’ first Veterans Day concert, the event also has the distinction of being the first performance at Pulaski Theatre since the pandemic was declared and the first performance since the theatre’s historic marquis was rehabilitated.

Shows are Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 14, at 3 p.m. A flag pen, courtesy Pulaski Lodge of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, will be presented to each veteran in attendance, Loftus said.

Although Loftus has had requests for tickets, she points out the chorus has never sold tickets for its concerts. The performance is free, but monetary donations are appreciated. Funds are used to offset the choir’s operational expenses.

Loftus said the upcoming event is chocked full of guest appearances. For example, Pulaski Mayor Shannon Collins, dressed as Uncle Sam, will greet guests in the lobby prior to the concert. Since the show is a military theme, those wishing to make a donation will be able to place them in Army helmets loaned for the event.

Pulaski County High School drama teacher Jeff McCoy makes a guest appearance on the World War II-era song “I Don’t Want No More Army Life,” and PCHS drama students Blake Bauer and Jason Queen will depict a Civil War scene using authentic Civil War items on loan from Wilderness Road Regional Museum.

Guest musicians include Tony Eads on guitar and bass, Xander Pratt on drums, soprano Marva Hickman, Dr. Tristan Perry on violin, as well as Lavelva Stevens, Kevin Faller, Emily Surface and Katie Bisset.

The program includes songs from six wars: American Revolution, War of 1812, Civil War, World War I, World War II and Vietnam. Loftus said the show is about two hours long, with a 15-minute intermission half way through.

To help set the scene, artwork by local artist Ken Smith, known for his depictions of war scenes, will adorn the walls of the theatre during the show.

Doors to the theatre open one hour prior to each performance.

