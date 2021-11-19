Chad Everett Hoback

Date of Death- Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Chad Everett Hoback, age 49 of Dublin passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Born September 13, 1972 in Radford, he is the son of Rebecca Sue Bruce Hannabass and the late Edward Jackson “Jay” Hannabass, Jr.

Chad was employed with Volvo Trucking Company.

He is survived by his mother Rebecca Sue Bruce Hannabass, Dublin; his grandmother Frances Bruce, Richmond; fiancee- Nicci Meredith, Dublin; father- Roscoe F. Hoback, Jr. and wife, Freda; several cousins, many friends and good neighbors and a special pet Marley.

A memorial service will be held Saturday 1 p.m., December 4, 2021 in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski.

Visitation will be one hour before service time at the funeral home.

To sign Chad’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

