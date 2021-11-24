Cats, dogs rescued from house fire

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
Firefighters were able to save nine pets from a burning structure early Saturday.
According to Dublin Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire on Valley Street just before 1 a.m. The first units to arrive on the scene reported heavy smoke and fire starting to appear through the roof and eves of the house.
A search of the residence enabled firefighters to rescue seven cats and two dogs. The fire was brought under control by 3:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
