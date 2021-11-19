Carl Bruce Webb

Carl Bruce Webb, age 85 of Pulaski (the Shiloh Community) passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021. He was born on February 25, 1936 the son of the late Bruce Clark Webb and Lena Blanche Carnell Webb. He was preceded in death by one brother, Maynard Olen Webb, brother-in-law, Toby Turman, two great-grandsons, Hunter Webb and Cameron Webb.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Audrey Yvonne Reaves Webb, Shiloh community; children Gary Preston Webb (Elaine) of Grahams Forge, VA; Kathy Ellen Webb, of Allisonia, VA; Cynthia Webb Mannon, of Dublin, VA; Henry Carl Webb (Rebecca), Shiloh Community; sisters Annabelle Turman, of Florida; Glenna Watson (Billy) of Fairlawn, VA; grandchildren Jamie Graham, Tonya Sark, Preston Webb, Amanda Mannon, Brandon Dobbins, Katelyn Morrison, Hannah Morrison, Sarah Webb, Samantha Mathews, great-grandchildren Tanner Sark, Brady Sark, Isaac Webb, Ivory Wilson, Decklin Harriman, Maggie Metz, Drew Coleman, Emmalyn Murphy, Mason Mannon, Lacie Lytton, Isabella Mathews, Grayson Mathews and great-great-grandchild Baylor Houston Sark.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, November 21, 2021 with Rev. N.R. Taylor and Robert Webb officiating. Interment will follow in the Webb Family Cemetery, Allisonia.

Visitation will be Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time

To sign Carl’s online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home – Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on November 19, 2021.

Comments

comments