Broadband Comes to Snowville and Hiwassee

By PATRICK FORD

“The board of supervisors has literally taken broadband where broadband has never gone before” says county administrator Jonathan Sweet as he and the board flip the switch to the two new telecommunication towers in Hiwassee and Snowville today. The new towers will provide broadband access to around 900 families and businesses in the area. The growing importance of internet connectivity has made this project a priority among the Board of Supervisors.

“It was priority for me when I was elected, and I’ve been working on it ever since” says Laura W. Walters, representative of Ingles district. Walters also mentioned how beautiful the area is, noting how it’s become a destination for many retirees in the area, further growing the need for broadband. This will help with sever need for broadband in the telehealth, work-from-home, online schools both K-12 and college, and with the many needs small businesses in the area have.

“Our county staff has worked hard to put together a solid plan, structure strategic partnerships and secure the essential funding to get internet service out to our citizens in this

time of increased need”, stated Joe Guthrie, Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors. “Utilizing nearly $400,000.00 of grant funds and collocating the necessary infrastructure on community properties is really the only way a project like this would be

economically and logistically possible. I again, commend the entire County Administration Team on their creative approach and skillful execution, and look forward to the benefits that

will be reaped by the community from improving internet connectivity for so many of our citizens.”

The two towers are equipped with All Points Broadband, who have partnered with Pulaski County. All Points serves communities in Kentucky, West Virginia, and here in Virginia. All Points was founded to help provide broadband connectivity in underserved areas. Jason Politis, the Business Development and Sales Manager for the New River Valley told the Southwest Times. “People will have the ability to access things at a speed that makes it available to work and to stream and to do all the things the people in the towns do.”

The project will use a private internet service provider to deliver accelerated broadband deployment and broadband infrastructure capable of delivering a minimum of 25Mpbs/3Mpbs to the Hiwassee and Snowville areas of Pulaski County that has low population density of approximately 30 persons per square mile and broadband connectivity challenges due to low Internet service availability. The identified project area has less than 10% of households with less than 10Mpbs/1Mpbs speeds. The project will effectively facilitate the rapid expansion and deployment of broadband networks to provide and improve

service to the unserved and underserved residents of the Hiwassee and Snowville area and will increase virtual and distance learning, telework, and telehealth capabilities needed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The County has also constructed two solar-powered mobile hotspots using CARES Act funding that will be utilized to provide needed broadband service access to unserved areas of

Pulaski County. The first two placements for the mobile units will be in the Little Creek and Draper areas of the County starting next week. Additionally, the County has collaborated with the Robinson Tract Community Center and has used CARES Act funding to install a

fixed-wireless hotspot with free public connections and that service is now available to Pulaski County citizens.

These towers were funded through CAREs Act funds, as part of a Broadband Grant made available through the commonwealth as part of the CAREs act funding, they received.

