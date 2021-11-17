Bridgette Yvonne Quesenberry

Bridgette Yvonne Quesenberry, 27, of Pulaski, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the Wake Forest Medical Center in Winston Salem, NC. Born December 19, 1993 in Richmond, Virginia she was the daughter of Rodney Steven Quesenberry & Betsy Lou Hodge Hilden. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Robert Swanson and Norma Ellen Quesenberry and aunt, Rhonda Ellen May.

She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Betsy Hodge (Brian) Hilden, Pulaski; father and stepmother, Rodney Steven (Darlene) Quesenberry, Dinwiddie, VA; maternal grandparents, Mildred and John Viers, Hiwassee; John and Tina Hodge, Draper; brother Dustin Keith Hodge, Galax; sister Amber Nicole Quesenberry, Pulaski; nieces Addison Elsea, Karee Gravely and numerous aunts and uncles.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

