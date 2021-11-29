Board of supervisors recognize Darlene Burcham’s 50 years of public service

By PATRICK FORD

patrick@southwesttimes.com

With eight years as the Director of Social Services of Hampton Va, eight years as the Assistant County Administrator in James City County, 13 years as the Human Services Director, Assistant City Manager and Deputy City Manager of Norfolk, 10 years as the City Manager of Roanoke, 10 years as the Town Manager of Clifton Forge, Darlene Burcham had 49 years of public service experience. Now that she has been with us for a year, she can make that 50 years of service to Virginia.

It is due to this work that the Board of Supervisors and County Administrator, Jonathan Sweet, drafted a resolution in recognition and commendation to Town Manager Burcham. “Darlene has become one of an elite few in public management to have achieved a 50-Year Service Award and to be recognized and celebrated by the International City/County Management Association, her peers, and the public for this extraordinary accomplishment and for her dedication to local government leadership,” as stated in the resolution that was unanimously passed Monday Nov. 22 2021.

Town of Pulaski Economic Director, Brady Deal had this to say about Burcham, “Darlene is a remarkable leader, public servant, mother and grandmother. On a daily basis, I am amazed by the wholehearted, passionate dedication she exhibits in serving the residents of this community. She has had a profound impact on my professional growth, and I am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside her.”

“I enjoy giving to the community, and that’s why I keep doing it,” said Burcham as she received her framed recognition and commendation from the Board of Supervisors. Jessica McKinney community development specialist for the Town of Pulaski said this about Burcham, “I don’t think I can put into words about her abilities and leadership skills, but she has definitely improved the quality of life for this town employee, and given us all a chance to display our skills and shine in our positions.”

Written by: Editor on November 29, 2021.

