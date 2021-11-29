Board of supervisors approve resolution on opioid settlement

By PATRICK FORD

“The abuse came about to a large extent by unscrupulous pharmaceutical companies, which preyed upon people, doctors even who were misled in believing the pharm companies when they said that the products had little to know damaging effects,” said Chair Joe Guthrie before introducing a resolution to participate in a Settlement against Big Pharma and other distributors. Guthrie went on to say, “in the fallout from that, a number of localities and states had joined together in lawsuits against those companies.”

Virginia Department of Health’s most recent data shows that in 2018, 12.4 per 100,000 residents died from an opioid overdose. For that same year, Pulaski saw 17.6 per 100,000 residents die from an opioid overdose. From 2007 to 2020, there have 112 overdose related deaths here in Pulaski. So far in 2021, we have seen 23. Pulaski has had been more adversely affected by the opioid crises than many of the counties’ neighbors. Due to damage inflicted on the county, as well as the whole of southwest Virginia, the board of supervisors voted Monday Nov. 22, 2021, to approve a settlement with McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and Janssen.

The advice to join this settlement is being given to the localities that entered the suit. Those who chose not to, will be left to face the defendants in court on their own. This settlement comes out of a lawsuit that Pulaski, Smyth, Bland, Carroll, Grayson and other southwest Virginia counties filed against Big Pharma back in 2018 and was later consolidated into a national suit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

This settlement has been negotiated have McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and Janssen pay $26 billion nationwide to resolve opioid-related claims. Funds that will be given to Virginia will be broken down with 15% going to the participating political subdivisions, 70% going to the Virginia Opioid Abatement Fund and the remaining 15% going to the Commonwealth of Virginia.

It is not known what funding Pulaski County will receive, the funds will be distributed by how harm was done, not by population. The funds can also be used to create rehabilitation programs for the areas that are affected. There is a potential for future settlements.

