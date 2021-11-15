Assistance of Virginia hunters needed

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is still a present danger to our wildlife, and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is asking for the assistance of local hunters to stop the spread. In order to map the spread, any deer killed on Nov. 13 in Floyd, Montgomery or Pulaski counties must be taken to a CWD sample station to be tested for the disease.

Sampling helps to best map where the disease is occurring. The sample taken, at minimum, is the head, and at least four inches of the neck.

CWD Sampling Stations in Pulaski County are Dublin DWR Boat Ramp at 4555 Bear Drive, Dublin; New River State Park; Dora Junction on Xaloy Way in Pulaski; and New River Valley Fairgrounds in Dublin.

In Floyd County deer can be taken to Floyd Express Market, 609 E. Main St., or Willis Village Market, 5602 S. Floyd Hwy, Willis.

Montgomery County Sampling Stations are Elliston Fire Department, 5001 Enterprise Drive, Elliston; The office building at 2206 S. Main St., Blacksburg; Pilot Mountain Grocery, 4553 Pilot Road, Pilot, or the Shell Station at 4330 Riner Road, Riner

DWR strongly encourages hunters who are successful on any other day of the deer hunting season in these three counties also submit the head and neck from their deer for sampling by bringing it to one of DWR’s voluntary CWD testing sites.

In Virginia, CWD has been detected in over 100 deer from 10 counties since 2009. This incurable disease, found in deer, elk, and moose in North America, is a slow-acting and progressive neurologic disease that ultimately results in death of the animal. The disease-causing agent is spread through the urine, feces, and saliva of infected animals.

Clinical signs of CWD, which typically do not develop for several months to over a year after exposure, include staggering, abnormal posture, lowered head, drooling, confusion and marked weight loss.

There is no evidence that CWD can be transmitted naturally to humans, pets or livestock, with the possible exception of pigs. However, Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends hunters test all deer harvested from known CWD-positive areas and wait until test results are received prior to consuming the meat. Meat from infected animals should not be consumed.

