21 years given in deputy’s death

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Michael Dominic Morris of Dublin will serve 14 years of a 21-year prison sentence for a January head-on crash that killed Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Perry Hodge.

Morris, 26, pleaded guilty in July to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and impaired driving.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith, the 3:40 a.m. crash that killed Hodge followed hours of drug use and impairment by Morris. In fact, he was so impaired he didn’t even attempt to apply brakes before slamming head-on into Hodge’s truck, Griffith noted.

