William David Repass

PULASKI, Va. — William (Bill) David Repass, 88, of Pulaski, went home to be with his Heavenly Father Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

Born Aug. 23, 1933 in McComas, W.Va., he was a very kind and loving man and will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Itmann, W.Va. He worked at Itmann Consolidated Coal Mines for 37 years, until he retired.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Emma Jean Hatfield Repass. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Judy Repass Plaster and Karen Repass Cox; brothers, Robert “Bobby” Repass, and James “Jimmy” Repass and his wife, Pauline, and brother-in-law, Fred Belcher.

Surviving are his four loving sons, David Michael (Vanessa) Repass, William Wayne (Tamala) Repass, Brian Keith (Robin) Repass and Johnny Allen (Rhonda) Repass; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who thought the world of their PopPaw Bill; sister, Betty Belcher; brothers-in-law, Ken Plaster and William Cox; sister-in-law, Sandra Hatfield Repass.

He was one of a kind and never said a bad word against anyone. All who knew him loved him.

The funeral will be held Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Tankersly Funeral Home in Mullens, W.Va. Family visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon and friends from noon until funeral time.

Written by: Editor on October 18, 2021.

Comments

comments