Weekend house fire in Lakeland

By WILLIAM PAINE

A fire severely damaged a residence in the Lakeland neighborhood last Saturday, Oct. 2, but there were no injuries.

Smoke rolled through the shoreline neighborhoods of Claytor Lake midday Saturday, but the sound of sirens soon notified residents that this wasn’t a purposely set fire meant to burn away yard waste.

“I saw smoke from my kitchen window and then I came out here and the neighbor was coming up to get our address to call 911,” said Teresa Brookman, who along with her husband Scott, lives next door to the house that caught fire.

The call came in to the 911 center at 11:52 a.m. and by 12:09 p.m., the first fire truck was on scene.

The house is located along the banks of Roseberry Hollow and the owner of the house, Thomas Moomaw, was down at his boat dock when he first noticed smoke billowing from the windows. The flames were apparently already out of control by the time Moomaw called 911. No one was inside the house at the time of the fire.

October 6, 2021.

