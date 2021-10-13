War Memorial offering two $2,500 scholarships

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RICHMOND — Virginia War Memorial doubled the offerings in its 2022 Marocchi Memorial Scholarships program, which is now accepting applications. The deadline to apply is April 24.

In addition to $2,500 presented to one graduating high school senior in Virginia, a second $2,500 scholarship will go to a currently enrolled college student. Applicants must be enrolled in or plan to enroll in a Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program to qualify for a scholarship, but high school students are not required to have participated at the high school level.

“This year, we are pleased to announce that for the first time, our Marocchi Memorial Scholarships will be available to both a graduating high school student and to a student currently enrolled in a state college or university,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, war memorial director. “These scholarships were established and intended to reward Virginia students who participate in ROTC at the college level and wish to pursue a career in military service.”

October 13, 2021.

