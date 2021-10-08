W.Va. woman killed in Giles wreck

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
GILES COUNTY — A West Virginia woman died Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision in Giles County.
Virginia State Police reports Elsie Mae Lucado, 74, of Peterstown, W.Va., was driving a 2013 Ford Escape on Island Street when she failed to yield the right of way to a tractor-trailer at the Route 460 intersection.
The westbound tractor-trailer, unable to avoid a collision, struck the Ford as it entered 460. Lucado was wearing a seatbelt, but she died at the scene of the 11:33 a.m. collision.
The truck driver, a 50-year-old male from Welch, W.Va., was treated for minor injuries at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login