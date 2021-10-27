Two killed in Scott, Washington counties

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA — Two people were killed in separate traffic crashes in Scott and Washington counties over the past week.

The most recent wreck occurred Sunday at 7:30 a.m. when a southbound Toyota Tacoma ran off the right side of Route 71 in Scott County.

State Police spokeswoman Shelby Crouch said Christopher R. Hackney, 28, of Gate City, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to run off the right side of the road again. The vehicle than struck a driveway and overturned several times.

Hackney was wearing a seatbelt, but died at the scene, about three-quarters of a mile south of Route 671.

The investigation is continuing.

In Washington County, a Texas woman died Friday after being injured in a crash with a tractor-trailer Thursday morning.

Crouch said Jeffie N. Barbee, 76, of Austin, Texas, was driving a 2015 Mini Cooper north on Interstate 81 when her vehicle hit a tractor-trailer across the northbound lanes around 3:24 a.m.

According to police, Dale R. Allen, 64, of Covington, Ky., parked his 2016 Volvo 640 tractor-trailer on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes and went to sleep behind the wheel. At that point the rig began to slowly drift backwards into the travel lanes.

Crouch said the trailer ran off the left side of the northbound lanes, striking the guardrail. At that point the rig came to rest across both northbound lanes near mile marker 10.3 and Barbee, who was wearing a seatbelt, struck the trailer.

Barbee was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where she died the following day.

Allen, also was wearing a seatbelt, wasn’t injured. He was charged with reckless driving.

The investigation continues.

Written by: Editor on October 27, 2021.

Comments

comments