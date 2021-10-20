Turn in unused prescriptions Saturday

Agencies joining forces in Prescription Drug Take Back Day

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 70,630 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2019. Most deaths were caused by opiates, it’s believed a significant portion of the drugs are coming from prescriptions belonging to family members or friends of the decedent.

In an effort to reduce prescription drug abuse addiction and deaths, local law enforcement agencies are joining forces with Lewisgale Regional Health System Saturday to take back and destroy as many prescription medications as the public will surrender.

Citizens are invited to bring their unused and outdated prescription, and over the counter, medications to one of the following law enforcement monitored drop-off locations in Pulaski County Saturday:

•Dublin Police Department will be set up outside Martin’s Pharmacy in Dublin 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Citizens can drive up to deposit their medications. Officers will assist anyone unable to get out of their vehicle. They will accept prescription drugs, over the counter medications, vitamins, cough syrups and similar items. They cannot accept mercury thermometers, aerosol cans or inhalers, needles or other sharp objects.

•Pulaski Police Department and LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski will be set up outside Food City in Pulaski 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They can accept medications, syringes, and vape pens that don’t have batteries; but no liquids can be accepted.

•Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office will be set up 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the entrance to Kroger in Fairlawn. They can accept all prescription and over the counter medications.

The collections are part of the twice annually Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) “Prescription Drug Take Back Day.” With a target on opioid drugs and the toll they are taking on society, the day is also HCA’s “Crush the Crisis” opioid take back day.

“Opioid addiction is a national health crisis, and it is imperative that we get unused pain medications out of homes where they can more easily end up in the wrong hands,” said Dr. Jake O’Shea, chief medical officer of HCA Virginia’s Capital Division. “We invite you to join this year’s ‘Crush the Crisis’ events to properly dispose of unused medications and help educate the community about the serious threat of opioid misuse.”

Some of the highly abused pain medications LGHP hopes to collect for disposal include Hydrocodone (generic names: Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana).

Needles, syringes, lancets, inhalers or liquids will not be accepted at some drop-off sites.

According to CDC, the United States is experiencing an increase in usage of opioid drugs with the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

