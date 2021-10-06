Trucker dies in car, house collision

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RINER — A Willis man died Tuesday after the truck he was driving hit a car and house on Riner Road (Route 8) in Montgomery County.

Ronald Bolt, 55, died at the scene of the approximately 3 p.m. crash at the Childress Road intersection, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. A sheriff’s office press release indicates Bolt’s tractor-trailer first struck a passenger car on Riner Road, and then ran off the road into a house as a result of the initial collision.

The driver of the car and a person inside the house were transported to the hospital for treatment. Authorities did not release their identities or indicate the severity of their injuries.

Riner Road was closed around five hours as a result of the wreck. The investigation is continuing.

