The holidays are coming up quickly

It seemed like just last week we were ringing in the new year and looking forward with hopeful eyes toward what was to come in 2021. In the blink of an eye, we find ourselves now just two short weeks away from Halloween.

Trick or Treating will be observed this year on Saturday, Oct. 30. There will be a treat trail featuring stops for all the kids on Friday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. Our local businesses wanted to make sure they had a chance to hand out candy to all of the little goblins, ghosts, fairies and princesses who want to venture out a day before the big day.

Veterans Day will be the next big event, as we pause as a nation to pay our respects to all of those who have put their name on the dotted line to protect our country and the freedoms we enjoy. That falls on a Thursday this year.

Two Thursdays later, it’s time for the big meal. Thanksgiving is a day of thankfulness, family, food and football. Be ready for that big turkey and all the sweet potatoes you can handle.

December brings Christmas. Santa will make his annual trip to Pulaski for the Christmas Parade to check in with Mayor Collins on the status of the naughty and nice list. Most people might not realize it, but keeping that list updated is a big part of the job for a Mayor.

Christmas Eve will be here on Wednesday, Dec. 24. Christmas Day is Thursday.

Make your plans early, start preparing now and make the most of the holidays this season. Spend your time with family and friends, or maybe make some new friends as well. Either way, it’s almost time to enjoy!

Written by: Editor on October 18, 2021.

