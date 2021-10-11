Suspect in July shooting in custody

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CARROLL COUNTY — A Fries man wanted for a July shooting in the Ivanhoe section of Carroll County is now in custody.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Danny Shane Williams, 49, was arrested Saturday on multiple charges stemming from the July 24 shooting and wounding of Damon Keith Taylor.

A Carroll County Sheriff’s Office press release issued at that time indicates the shooting took place during an altercation. Williams’ co-defendant, Bobi Lashell Lineberry, 32, was arrested shortly following the shooting, but Williams could not be located.

Lineberry was charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding and discharge a firearm in an occupied building. All three charges were dismissed at the prosecution’s request during an Aug. 27 hearing in Carroll County General District Court. The provision under which the charges were dismissed allows for them to be reinstated.

Jail records show Williams is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of a concealed weapon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharge a firearm in an occupied building, and malicious wounding and brandish a firearm.

A Nov. 12 hearing is set for Williams in Carroll general district court. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.

