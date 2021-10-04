Supervisors discuss county’s image, other topics

By WILLIAM PAINE

Tuesday’s Pulaski County Board of Supervisors meeting opened with a presentation given by Patrick Ford, Director of Pulaski On Main (POM).

Ford announced that local entrepreneur Steve Critchfield, who was present at the meeting, had been chosen as the new President of Pulaski On Main. Ford went on to mention a job fair, a window decorating contest and the opening of three new Main Street businesses in the past year.

Ford, who is from Marion, went on to praise the county and Town of Pulaski but remarked that many of those who are native to the area, seem to be more critical of the region than those who come here from outside. Ford asked the board how this negative perception could be changed.

County Administrator Jonathan Sweet responded in his typical upbeat manner saying that a “Sea Change” in attitudes was currently taking place in the county.

“There was a time, not that long ago, where investments were made in the town because they were cheap,” said Sweet. “And now there are investments being made in the town because it’s valuable. That is, in my opinion, one of the most telling aspects of where the town is headed.”

