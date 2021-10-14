Some Pulaski AEP customers experiencing outage

Some AEP customers in the town of Pulaski may be experiencing a temporary power outage at this time. AEP is reporting just over 240 customers currently down as a part of a planned maintenance project.

The outage is affecting customers in the area on and around portions of Commerce Street, portions of Valley Road, along the area near Midway Church of God of Prophecy heading up Case Knife Road and in the area of Hogan’s Dam Road. The expected restoration of power for the affected area is by 2 p.m. today, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.

Written by: Editor on October 14, 2021.

