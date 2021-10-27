Shooting suspect denied bond

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD — Bond was denied in Radford Friday for a man charged with four felonies while on bond for allegedly firing shots outside a Pulaski County motel.

Radford Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak said a city judge denied 20-year-old Parkere Hayden’s request for bond on two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of being a principal in the second degree to malicious wounding. The Radford charges stem from separate incidents alleged to have occurred Sept. 5 and Sept. 16, according to court records.

The Radford charges were filed less than a month after a Pulaski County judge set a $2,000 secured bond for Hayden, citing the defendant’s lack of a criminal history at that time.

Hayden is charged in Pulaski County with a single count of discharging a firearm so as to create the risk of injury or death to another. He is alleged to have fired shots from a vehicle at a group of people in the parking lot of Sleep Inn on State Park Road in Dublin around 9:40 p.m. Aug. 8.

Police were unable to confirm anyone in the motel parking lot was shot, but some witnesses indicated a man might have been shot in the leg. So far, authorities have been unable to identify or locate the man. Police did confirm an unoccupied vehicle was struck by one of the rounds fired.

