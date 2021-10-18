Sex offender accused of violating probation

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Dublin man who served time for having sex with a 13-year-old girl faces incarceration again for allegedly violating conditions of probation.

According to court records two counts of probation violation were filed against 31-year-old Jeremiah Lewis Allison Boardman Sept. 22. The situation that led to the charges is unclear, but the offense date is alleged to be the same date as his arrest.

A trial date has not been set for the new charges.

Boardman was convicted in February 2015 of two counts of carnal knowledge of a child. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with all but eight years suspended.

Then Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Marcus Long Jr. scolded Boardman for taking advantage of the teen and impacting her for the remainder of her life, according to Southwest Times archives. He said Boardman, at the age of 21, should have known better than to engage in sex with a 13-year-old girl.

According to statements made during Boardman’s hearing, he entered the National Guard after the encounter.

Former Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor pointed out Boardman “immediately confessed” to having sex with the girl “over a period of time” and insisted it was consensual.

Fleenor, however, questioned whether Boardman learned his lesson, saying the defendant told a fellow Guardsman inquiring about the situation, “it was a year ago, who cares?”

Boardman’s attorney countered that Boardman admitted to making a mistake. He said there was no question the situation had an emotional impact on everyone.

According to testimony during a 2015 bond hearing, the Pulaski charges weren’t Boardman’s first charge involving a sexual encounter with a child. He told the court he was charged in Georgia in 2008 with statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl, but the charge was dismissed. He said he was 17 years old at the time.

Two other charges of carnal knowledge against Boardman were not prosecuted in 2015.

Written by: Editor on October 18, 2021.

Comments

comments